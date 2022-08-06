GitHub rival GitLab ditches plans to delete inactive repositories

No Comments
GitLab

GitLab recently announced plans that meant repositories that were part of its free tier would be erased after a year of inactivity. This led to complaints from users of the GitHub rival, saying that it was unfair and that the decision made no sense.

Having listened to the negative feedback, GitLab has now announced a change of heart. Inactive repositories will no longer be deleted when they have not been active for a while, but there will still be consequences for inactivity.

Advertisement

See also:

The automatic deletion of inactive projects was a policy that was due to kick in next month, but a vocal outcry from users means that this will no longer be the case.

GitLab tweeted about its change of heart, explaining that inactive repositories will remain accessible, but it will take longer to do so:

The original plans to delete projects after a year of inactivity was supposed to be a money-saving exercise, but it seems that GitLab value user opinion more highly.  

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

GitHub rival GitLab ditches plans to delete inactive repositories

DuckDuckGo to block Microsoft tracking scripts after user uproar about recent revelations

Amazon sucks up Roomba for $1.7 billion

Hybrid work needs to move on from pandemic-era tech

Best Windows apps this week

Log4j and why it's not safe to relax yet [Q&A]

Microsoft launches PowerToys v0.61.1 as an important stability-fixing update

Most Commented Stories

4MLinux 40.0 achieves stable status, but does anyone actually care?

9 Comments

Spotify has an intriguing new incentive to become a Premium subscriber

9 Comments

Microsoft launches PowerToys v0.61.1 as an important stability-fixing update

6 Comments

Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 21 'Vanessa' now available for download

5 Comments

Key things you didn't know about phishing

5 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.