Microsoft releases twin Windows 11 beta builds -- 22621.575 and 22622.575

As well as a new Windows 11 build for Insiders on the Dev Channel, Microsoft has today rolled out two new Beta builds.

Build 22622.575 comes with an improvement to File Explorer and a large number of fixes. Build 22621.575 doesn’t have the new features, or all of the changes, but it does still have other fixes.

With Build 22622.575, clicking a folder in the navigation pane of File Explorer will now open it in a new tab, much like clicking a folder in the body of File Explorer does.

Fixes just for Build 22622.575 include:

[File Explorer]

Fixed an issue where launching File Explorer in certain ways when using dark mode (for example, from the command line) was showing the body of File Explorer unexpectedly in light mode.

Fixed an issue causing UI issues in File Explorer when using F11 to put File Explorer in full screen mode.

Fixed an issue where if you drag and drop a folder into the navigation pane was sometimes unexpectedly putting the folder at the bottom of the list rather than where you’d dropped it.

Fixed an issue where the dividers in the navigation pane were overlapping / drawing too close to text sometimes.

Fixed an issue where the context menu when right clicking on a tab wasn’t being translated.

[Taskbar]

Fixed an issue where the taskbar overflow flyout wasn’t showing up on the correct monitor.

[Open With]

Fixed an issue where Narrator wasn’t reading out the "New" text next to the app name in the Open With dialog.

[Suggested Actions]

Improved date / time recognition for existing supported markets (U.S., Canada, and Mexico).

Fixes for BOTH Build 22621.575 and Build 22622.575

An app update for the issue causing Photos to crash on launch for Insiders in the Beta Channel is currently rolling out via a Microsoft Store app update.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes the App-V client service to leak memory when you delete App-V registry nodes.

Microsoft fixed an issue that prevents you from opening a URL if the URL’s length is more than 2084 characters. This update supports a URL of up to 8192 characters.

Known issues include:

[General]

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue causing SQL Server Management Studio to fail to launch for some Insiders, and it will be available in an upcoming flight.

Microsoft is looking into reports that audio stopped working for some Insiders running the latest Beta Channel builds.

[File Explorer]

The left-half of the File Explorer title bar may not be draggable via mouse or touch.

The up arrow is misaligned in File Explorer tabs. This will be fixed in a future update.

[ NEW ] Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue causing Home, Documents, Pictures and potentially other folders to become unexpectedly duplicated in File Explorer’s navigation pane or appear on the desktop.

[Taskbar]

[NEW] Microsoft is working on the fix for an issue where the taskbar overflow is unexpectedly displayed on the opposite side of the screen.

