Will Microsoft never learn? The company hits paid-up Office 2021 users with ads for Microsoft 365

No Comments
Annoyed woman crossing arms

There are various business models for software these days, ranging from simple purchases to subscriptions. There are also freemium apps and games that are cost-free but feature advertising. If you have spent money on software, you might rightly expect it to be free from ads, but not in the case of Microsoft Office 2021.

Microsoft is certainly no stranger to using its products -- such as Windows 11 -- as platforms to advertise other products and services. Office 2021 is just the latest example, with Microsoft using the software -- for which users have paid a one-off fee -- to advertise the subscription-based its Microsoft 365 products.

See also:

Advertisement

The ads appear in a bar at beneath the Office toolbar, inviting users to try out three months of Microsoft 365 Family for $0.99.  Although not massively intrusive, the ads have come as a disappointment to Office users who made the conscious choice to make a one-off purchase rather than paying a monthly or annual subscription free.

Among those who have seen the ads is Lee Holmes, a PowerShell developer and Principal Security Architect of Azure Security. He took to Twitter to share his disappointment:

Holmes is far from alone in feeling frustrated and let down by the appearance of advertising in a paid-for product. Although Microsoft is using the ads to offer up a decent discount to those happy to jump to a subscription plan, that's hardly the point.

Having already annoyed and alienated customers by displaying ads for Edge, Office and more throughout Windows, it really does seem that Microsoft has little sense of what people f8ind acceptable.

Image credit: kues / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Will Microsoft never learn? The company hits paid-up Office 2021 users with ads for Microsoft 365

Why security training is key to improving cybersecurity posture

Flying high: Could drones help address the delivery crisis?

What you need to know about prototype pollution and how it affects JavaScript

Attacks on healthcare organizations increase 90 percent

Microsoft is launching a new PowerToys utility -- Screen Ruler

Best Windows apps this week

Most Commented Stories

Google wants to shame Apple into adopting RCS in its Messages app

9 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25179 with File Explorer Tabs for all users

8 Comments

WhatsApp is gaining some great new privacy features including screenshot blocking

7 Comments

Twitter comes clean about serious security incident affecting millions of accounts

5 Comments

CISA warns of UnRAR security flaw affecting Linux systems

5 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.