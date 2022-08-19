Apple issues critical updates for iPhones, iPads and Macs after the discovery of a serious security flaw

No Comments
Apple logo and padlock

Apple has issued a warning about a security flaw that could be used to take full control of iPhones, iPads and Macs. The company says that the vulnerability "may have been actively exploited" and has issued a slew of updates to patch the problem.

Going some way to prove that it is not just Windows that suffers serious security issues, this vulnerability is tracked as CVE-2022-32893. The potential impact of the flaw is so wide because it stems from a bug in Safari’s WebKit rendering engine.

See also:

Advertisement

Apple is giving away little about the nature of the vulnerability. In releasing updates, the company simply says of the patches that "an out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking".

Writing about the potential impact of the security flaw, Apple says:

Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

The patch is included as part of macOS Monterey 12.5.1, iOS 15.6.1, and iPadOS 15.6.1, and users are advised to update their devices as soon as possible.

Image credit: Alberto Garcia Guillen / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Best Windows apps this week

Why we need to make data integration obsolete [Q&A]

Apple issues critical updates for iPhones, iPads and Macs after the discovery of a serious security flaw

Behind the Microsoft Office compatibility drive, LibreOffice 7.4 still manages to surprise with more new features

Ransomware variants almost double in six months

Microsoft is rolling out a Windows 11 update that adds widget notifications to the taskbar

Get 'The Ultimate Kali Linux Book -- Second Edition' ($41.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is working on a new PowerToy that will let you copy text from an image

16 Comments

Windows 12 wallpapers created by AI -- download them now

9 Comments

Will Microsoft never learn? The company hits paid-up Office 2021 users with ads for Microsoft 365

6 Comments

Microsoft is launching a new PowerToys utility -- Screen Ruler

4 Comments

Netflix's upcoming, cheaper, ad-supported tier has some serious drawbacks

3 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.