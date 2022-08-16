Microsoft warns that KB5012170 update may cause 0x800f0922 error

Microsoft has issued a warning about the KB5012170 update, a security update for Secure Boot DBX released a few days ago.

The company says that users of Windows 11, Windows 10 and Windows Server may find that the update installation fails, resulting in a 0x800f0922 error. While there is currently no fix, Microsoft has issued some advice while it investigates the problem.

In an update to the Release Health page for Windows, Microsoft says: "When attempting to install KB5012170, it might fail to install, and you might receive an error 0x800f0922".

The company points out that:

This issue only affects the Security update for Secure Boot DBX ( KB5012170) and does not affect the latest cumulative security updates, monthly rollups, or security only updates released on August 9, 2022.

Microsoft says that the following platforms are affected:

Windows 11, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H1; Windows 10, version 20H2; Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019; Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2016; Windows 10 Enterprise 2015 LTSB; Windows 8.1 Server: Windows Server 2022; Windows Server, version 20H2; Windows Server 2019; Windows Server 2016; Windows Server 2012 R2; Windows Server 2012

There is a potential workaround, that may help some people:

This issue can be mitigated on some devices by updating the UEFI bios to the latest version before attempting to install KB5012170.

The company also says that it is investigating the issue and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

Image credit: Wirestock / depositphotos