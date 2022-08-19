Get 'Digital Marketing For Dummies -- Second Edition' ($21 value) FREE for a limited time

Digital Marketing for Dummies has the tools you need to step into the digital world and bring your marketing process up to date. In this book, you’ll discover how digital tools can expand your brand’s reach and help you acquire new customers. Digital marketing is all about increasing audience engagement, and the proven strategy and tactics in this guide can get your audience up and moving!

You’ll learn how to identify the digital markets and media that work best for your business -- no wasting your time or money! Discover how much internet traffic is really worth to you and manage your online leads to convert web visitors into paying clients. From anonymous digital prospect to loyal customer -- this book will take you through the whole process!

Learn targeted digital strategies for increasing brand awareness

Determine the best-fit online markets for your unique brand

Access downloadable tools to put ideas into action

Meet your business goals with proven digital tactics

Digital marketing is the wave of the business future, and you can get digital with the updated tips and techniques inside this book!

Advertisement

Digital Marketing for Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $21, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on September 1, so act fast.