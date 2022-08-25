Samsung announces 990 PRO NVMe SSD and Satechi releases compatible USB-C enclosure

Are all NVMe M.2 solid state drives the same from a performance perspective? Technically, no, but nowadays, even the lower-speed offerings are still rather fast. In other words, no NVMe SSD is "slow" although I would still caution to stick with trusted brands if you value your data. After all, it doesn't matter how speedy your drive is if it dies and your files are lost.

Samsung is probably the most trusted name in solid state storage. Not only are its SSDs historically very dependable, but very fast too. While a Samsung SSD may cost a bit more than some other brands, it is absolutely worth the premium if you want the best.

And now, Samsung has unveiled the all-new 990 PRO. This is a fast PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD that can be had here in October. The drive will initially be offered in just two capacities -- 1TB and 2TB. A 4TB capacity option will hit stores in 2023.

"Featuring Samsung's latest V-NAND and a new proprietary controller, the 990 PRO series offers nearly the highest speed currently available from the PCIe 4.0 interface. The SSD delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,450 megabytes per second (MB/s) and 6,900 MB/s, respectively. Its random read and write speeds come in at up to 1,400K and 1,550K IOPS, respectively," says Samsung.