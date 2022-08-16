Plugable UD-6950PDH USB-C Dual 4K Display Docking Station features 100W charging

USB-C docking stations are very common these days. Hell, websites like Amazon are littered with countless makes and models. Of course, not all of them are good, nor do they offer the same things. Features can vary from dock to dock, such as the number of USB ports or video outputs. I recommend sticking with reputable brands such as Kensington, StarTech.com, and Plugable to name a few.

Speaking of Plugable, today, that company launches a USB-C docking station that can push two 4K displays at 60Hz at once. Called "UD-6950PDH," the dock also offers 100W of charging and provides an impressive 13 useful ports, including Gigabit Ethernet, USB-A, and both SD and micro SD card readers.

"This USB-C dock features dual 4K 60Hz monitor support without playing favorites by offering two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort ports, eliminating the need for dongles and adapters in dual monitor setups. With two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort ports powered by DisplayLink USB graphics, this docking station ensures both of your monitors will reach resolutions up to 4K 60Hz for a smooth frame rate. If you're going to use a high-resolution monitor, you're going to need a docking station with a high refresh rate to take advantage of all those pixels," says Plugable.

Advertisement

The company adds, "In addition to the extra displays, this USB-C docking station comes packed with enough ports for all the peripherals a user might need. The dock features five USB 3.0 ports with transfer speeds up to 5Gbps for users to add a keyboard, mouse, flash drive, phone charger, webcam, and more. It also includes audio in and out ports for headphones and microphones, SD and Micro SD card readers, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. The 13 available ports on the UD-6950PDH, paired with 100W charging makes this the ideal docking station for hybrid or hot desking offices that may have a mix of laptops with different needs."

The UD-6950PDH USB-C Dual 4K Display Docking Station can be ordered here now. Plugable is asking just $259, but for a limited time, there is a clickable coupon that will reduce that price by $15. Please know that while only Windows and Mac support are listed, it is likely to be compatible with modern desktop Linux distributions too.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.