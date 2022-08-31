Apple releases emergency iOS 12.5.6 update for old iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models

No Comments

If you are still using one of these old devices -- iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, or iPod touch (6th generation) -- I have some very interesting news. Believe it or not, Apple has issued an emergency update for the iOS 12 operating system. More specifically, it will update your compatible device to iOS 12.5.6.

Why is Apple doing this? Well, it seems a very serious Webkit bug -- that is possibly being actively exploited -- was discovered by an anonymous researcher. Apparently, enough people are still using these old devices that Apple felt it was necessary to patch it.

Advertisement

The iPhone-maker explains the bug and fix by saying, "Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking."

To download and install this very important update, just do the normal process -- simply head to the Settings app and tap "General" and then "Software update." Most importantly, cherish the experience of updating your device, as it is very likely the last time Apple will release an OS update for it.

Image creditnuchylee/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Apple releases emergency iOS 12.5.6 update for old iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models

Samsung unveils 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 ultra-wide gaming monitor

Thousands of Android apps leak hard-coded secrets

Enterprises increase their SaaS usage but neglect security risks

Microsoft launches new resource site for Java developers

How decentralized storage can help prevent data breaches [Q&A]

Ex director of UX at Microsoft is 'shocked' at the confusing Start menu experience in Windows 11

Most Commented Stories

Google to clearly label healthcare facilities that offer abortions

19 Comments

Microsoft is preparing to release Windows 11 2022 Update -- the update formerly known as Windows 11 22H2

17 Comments

Ex director of UX at Microsoft is 'shocked' at the confusing Start menu experience in Windows 11

15 Comments

WinZip 27 offers two new tools for sending files securely and cleaning duplicates

9 Comments

How to enable the amazing animation effects Microsoft has hidden in Windows 11

7 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.