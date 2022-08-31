Ex director of UX at Microsoft is 'shocked' at the confusing Start menu experience in Windows 11

There is a lot to like, even love, about Windows 11, but there are also plenty of things which are very divisive. Wading into the debate about the direction in which Microsoft has taken its operating system is Jensen Harris, former Director of User Experience at the company, who takes aim at the Start menu and what he describes as a "confusing" experience.

In a series of tweets, Harris lambasts Microsoft for including banner ads in the Start menu, for placing obstacles in the way of completing simple tasks, and makes various complaints about design choices. It makes for extremely interesting reading.

Harris starts off by pointing out the obvious: that Microsoft is famous for the Start menu and as such it should be the pinnacle of the company's design work. But he finds himself disappointed when he searches for Chrome.

It's just really confusing.



The left side looks like it was created by a designer. We could quibble about some of the design choices, but that's not the story here.



The right side looks like my Internet Explorer toolbars did in 2008. pic.twitter.com/eOqLN5V6ne — Jensen Harris (@jensenharris) August 29, 2022

Zooming in on the interface, he goes on to point out issues with poorly aligned text and design inconsistencies:

Let's zoom in and take a look at the corners of this banner ad.



Top-left is rounded. ✅

Right side is sharp corners. ❌



Bottom-left is... like someone sat on a squircle? 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/s5OwbPkNcJ — Jensen Harris (@jensenharris) August 29, 2022

Complaints about ads are next in the firing line:

Great UI should help people achieve a task with minimum friction.



But the next section down is expressly designed to introduce friction into my experience.



It's the largest UI in the Start menu, and it's designed specifically to distract me away from achieving my intended task. pic.twitter.com/w61966LQyD — Jensen Harris (@jensenharris) August 29, 2022

Harris goes on to point out weird design choices, as well as mistakes:

Not only is this "Open results in browser" button misaligned, but it's also shorter than the surrounding buttons, uses a smaller font size, and touches the Download button but not the Web Store button.



The Web Store button, not to be outdone, has its right side clipped off. — Jensen Harris (@jensenharris) August 29, 2022

Design matters. Details matter.



Especially in UI as iconic as the Windows Start menu.



I remember the team creating a special ligature in the Segoe UI font (used in Windows) to make "S" and "t" align beautifully for the word "Start".



That's how important Start was to Microsoft. — Jensen Harris (@jensenharris) August 29, 2022

And if you are curious about what a former UX designer at Microsoft thinks of the decision to move the Start menu to the center of the taskbar, Harris is happy to share his opinion:

What's Fitts' Law?



If you're interested, I made a video on it last year (including why the previous Start button location was such genius.)https://t.co/vQsj37xXbU — Jensen Harris (@jensenharris) August 29, 2022

It's worth taking a look at the full thread of tweets which you can find here.

What's interesting to see is that Microsoft appears to be taking notice. In a matter of hours, Harris tweeted to say that the company had taken steps to address one of his complaints: