How to enable the amazing animation effects Microsoft has hidden in Windows 11

No Comments
Windows 11

Every -- well, almost every -- new build of Windows 11 has new features, options or settings to explore. Some are obvious, some less so. With the latest release of Windows 11, Microsoft has hidden some seriously impressive new animations.

These animations appear in the Settings app; when you roll your mouse cursor over the icons to the left of the app, they now come to life. But the animations do not appear by default, Even if you have Windows 11 build 25188 installed, there are still steps you need to take to unlock the special animation effects.

See also:

Advertisement

It's not clear why Microsoft has chosen to hide these new animations by default. It could be that the company simply feels they are not ready for everyone to see, and it is possible that there are plans to extend the animations to other areas of the operating system such as the Start menu.

As you can see in the tweet below from Neowin's Taras Buria, the animations are a cut above the usual lackluster effects that adorn Windows:

So how can you go about enabling these? Sadly, there is no simple check box for you to enable -- instead you will have to use a special tool to unlock the animations. That tool is Vivetool, something we have mentioned previously.

  1. Ensure that you have Windows 11 build 25188 installed
  2. Head over to GitHub to download Vivetool and extract it
  3. Launch Windows Terminal in Administrator mode, switch to the Command Prompt profile#
  4. Switch to the folder to which you have extracted Vivetool, enter the command vivetool /enable /id:34878152 and press Enter
  5. Restart Windows and you should see the new animations in the Settings app

Image credit: mundissima / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Data maturity drives increased revenues

How to enable the amazing animation effects Microsoft has hidden in Windows 11

Log4Shell still being exploited six months on

DuckDuckGo's free email protection beta is now open to all

A third of cybersecurity professionals are kept awake by stress

Apple's Self Service Repair program criticized for making 'MacBooks seem less repairable'

Microsoft releases Windows 11 beta builds 22621.586 and 22622.586 25182

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is preparing to release Windows 11 2022 Update -- the update formerly known as Windows 11 22H2

12 Comments

Twitter's new Reply Filter will help users reduce their exposure to 'potentially unwelcome replies'

8 Comments

Microsoft is displaying ads in yet another of its apps; Windows-maker gets sneaky in mobile Outlook

8 Comments

Netflix's upcoming, cheaper, ad-supported tier has some serious drawbacks

5 Comments

Microsoft is rolling out a Windows 11 update that adds widget notifications to the taskbar

4 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.