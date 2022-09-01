Lenovo's next-generation ThinkPad X1 Fold is the foldable PC you didn't know you needed

Lenovo has launched a number of new products today, but it is its latest foldable PC that is bound to be the device that gets people talking the most.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold is designed to be ultra-portable, with a sleeker and thinner design. The new 16.3-inch folding OLED display (with a 4:3 aspect ratio) is 22 percent larger, and married with 25 percent thinner chassis and thinner bezels.

The device has an aluminum frame and a back cover made from 100 percent recycled woven fabric. There’s an optional full-size backlit ThinkPad keyboard, with TrackPoint and large haptic touchpad which, depending on the mode its in, works when attached or detached from the PC.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold can be used in a choice of modes:

Classic clamshell, or laptop mode, provides a 12-inch main display with either an onscreen keyboard in the lower half, or the optional full-size ThinkPad Bluetooth TrackPoint keyboard. This mode is ideal for full productivity in restricted spaces such as planes, trains, and cars.

Landscape mode, or all-in-one mode, delivers a remarkable transformation. Arrived at destination, users can unfold the device into landscape format with the stand and connect the keyboard -- either attached or detached from the stand -- to create a phenomenal 16-inch laptop that inspires efficient multi-tasking or delivering impressive presentations.

Portrait mode is a new feature that excited users in early testing. Rotate into portrait mode with the stand for a huge 16-inch screen -- proving highly effective for reading and editing long documents, simultaneous social feeds, websites, and more.

Book mode needs no introduction in foldable technology, but it remains equally remarkable reading the latest bestseller on a partly folded 16-inch display. It is also a very productive mode for proofreading articles or browsing digital publications.

Finally, tablet mode can be used in either portrait or landscape mode that allows easy creativity, colleague or family interaction with the help of the magnetic pen and content consumption on the Dolby Vision enabled display.

ThinkPad X1 Fold is powered by Intel vPro, an Intel Evo Design with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. You can add up to 1TB SSD storage and up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM. It comes with Windows 11 Pro installed.

There are three USB Type-C ports, including two Intel Thunderbolt 4 ports, three Dolby Atmos speakers, and twin dual microphone arrays with Dolby Voice.

Connectivity is provided in the form of Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 AX (2x2), optional 5G Sub 6 (LTE supported), and Bluetooth 5.2.

ThinkPad X1 Fold availability is expected from November, priced from $2,499.