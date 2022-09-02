USB4 Version 2.0 offers up to 80Gbps of data transfer speeds

USB4 is already plenty fast, with its theoretical maximum speed of 40Gbps. Quite frankly, it is much faster than most consumers truly need. Most people are not even taking full advantage of current USB4 speeds. But rather than leave well enough alone, The USB Promoter Group has instead decided to push boundaries once again, this time with what it calls USB4 Version 2.0.

The group has announced this second generation of USB4 doubles maximum transfer speeds, this time topping out at 80Gbps. But don't worry; the new standard is backwards compatible with the first gen of USB4, plus the even older USB 3.2, USB 2.0, and Thunderbolt 3. Best of all, USB4 2.0 performance should be possible using existing USB4 cables.

"The USB Promoter Group today announced the pending release of the USB4 Version 2.0 specification, a major update to enable up to 80 Gbps of data performance over the USB Type-C cable and connector. The USB Type-C and USB Power Delivery (USB PD) specifications will also be updated to enable this higher level of data performance. All of these specification updates are expected to be published in advance of this year’s series of USB DevDays developer events planned for November."

Brad Saunders, the group's chainman adds, "Once again following USB tradition, this updated USB4 specification doubles data performance to deliver higher levels of functionality to the USB Type-C ecosystem. Solutions seeing the most benefit from this speed enhancement include higher performance displays, storage, and USB-based hubs and docks."

Before you get too excited, however, The USB Promoter Group has not shared any information about when USB4 Version 2.0 will end up in actual consumer devices. With that said, I would not expect the new standard to hit the mainstream until 2023 at he earliest.

Image credit: Talaj/depositphotos.com