Microsoft is planning to release 'Moment' updates to add new features to Windows 11 after 22H2

It is mere days until the rollout of Windows 11 22H2 begins -- or the Windows 11 2022 Update as it seems likely to be called. There is a lot to look forward to in this significant update, but Microsoft already has smaller updates planned for shortly afterwards.

Having already said that Windows 11 will only be getting one major update per year, Microsoft appears to be also planning to release minor updates, currently referred to as "Moments". References to Moment 1 and Moment 2 updates have been spotted, and despite being smaller updates, they will bring new features to Windows 11.

Little is known about the Moment updates right now, certainly nothing official in the form of an announcement from Microsoft. But there is evidence on GitHub that seems to confirm the existence of Moment 1 and Moment 2 updates, as shared on Twitter by Xeno Panther:

The first Moment update is known internally as build 228xx, while the Moment 2 update is build 229xx. We already know that the Windows 11 2022 Update is build 22621, and that this has now hit RTM, meaning that -- barring the discovery of serious issues -- no further changes or additions will be made to it.

Windows Latest cites "sources familiar with the development" of Windows 11 as saying that Moment updates are Microsoft's new way of adding new features to the operating system outside of major releases.

Image credit: Wirestock / depositphotos