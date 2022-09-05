Slackware-based Salix 15 Linux distribution available for download

Are there way too many Linux distributions these days? Absolutely. More specifically, there are far too many operating systems that are based on other operating systems. If I see one more Linux distro based on Debian or Arch, I swear I am going to literally puke.

Linux distributions based on Slackware, however, are far less common these days, so such distros are definitely worth some attention. Today, the Slackware-based Salix 15 becomes available for download. This Linux-based operating system uses the Xfce 4.16 desktop environment and kernel 5.15.63. In addition to Flatpak support, this version of the distro comes with some excellent software pre-installed, such as Firefox 102 ESR, GIMP 2.10, and LibreOffice 7.4. Believe it or not, there are even versions for both 32-bit and 64-bit processors!

"This release includes Xfce 4.16 as the main environment! This is now based on GTK+3 and almost everything else that comes with a default installation has been upgraded to use GTK+3. This includes all our graphical system tools, which have received significant updates and a more modern look. Whiskermenu is used as our default panel menu now. There have been extensive discussions in our forums with respect to how the new release will look and everything has been revamped, including a new GTK theme, a new icon theme, a new window manager theme and a default wallpaper," says the development team.

The devs add, "One of the reasons that it took so long to make this release, is that our software repositories are now full of packages. We have built thousands of packages in an enormous effort and these are available for immediate installation through the Gslapt package manager. The package repositories for 15.0 are larger than those of all our previous releases combined! The installer has received several updates under the hood, but on the surface is the same classical text dialog-driven installer we've always had. Thanks to our wonderful translator community, it is now available in several different languages."