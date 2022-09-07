Agile Pentesting offers developers more control and flexibility

Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) company Cobalt is today launching Agile Pentesting, a new offering that provides more control and flexibility to better meet the needs of businesses through versatile, ad hoc testing.

Agile Pentesting allows organizations to identify and address vulnerabilities at a faster, more frequent rate to minimize risk. This contrasts with what Cobalt calls 'comprehensive pentesting', which is often done in support of business drivers like compliance or M&A activity, the new offering helps accelerate customers' DevOps journeys while aligning with their CI/CD pipelines.

It allows organizations to focus on a specific area of an asset, such as a new feature or product release, specific vulnerability, or incremental testing. Other common use cases include delta feature testing, exploitable vulnerability testing, single OWASP (Opn Web Application Security Project) category testing and microservice testing.

Advertisement

"Agile Pentesting marks the next stage in the evolution of PtaaS," says Russ Cobb, chief marketing officer of Cobalt. "Our customers were very clear in what they needed: pentesting that supports their own velocity of innovation. They don't just pay lip service to DevSecOps, they've made it a reality. With this new offering, Cobalt is deepening its ability to meet the needs of modern security programs."

The product aims to maximize the output of security teams with smaller pentest engagements that often act as a 'second set of eyes'. They will be able to proactively identify and address security gaps at a faster rate to save time and minimize risk, and accelerate secure build-to-release timelines by bringing pentesting closer to their SDLC.

Customers can start running Agile Pentests in the Cobalt platform from October 3, 2022. You can find out more on the Cobalt site.

Image Credit: alphaspirit / Shutterstock