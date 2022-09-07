Apple's new iPhone 14 will make you want the iPhone 14 Pro

While the iPhone 14 Pro (and Pro Max) were the undoubted stars of Apple’s 'Far Out' event hosted today, the company also unveiled the more affordable iPhone 14.

While this device doesn’t offer the advanced camera capabilities or always-on display of its more powerful (and more expensive) sibling, it does offer a new dual-camera system, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, and improved battery life.

SEE ALSO: Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max swap the notch for a 'Dynamic Island'

Advertisement

If the 6.1 inch model isn’t big enough for you, there’s a new larger 6.7 Plus model available.

The new camera system includes new main and front TrueDepth cameras, plus an Ultra Wide camera for "unique perspectives".

The iPhone 14 doesn’t get the processor upgrade of the Pro model, but rather is powered by an A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU.

"Our customers rely on their iPhone every day, and iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus introduce groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. With the new, larger 6.7-inch display on iPhone 14 Plus, users can enjoy more content onscreen when browsing the web and even more text," said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "Both phones have a powerful new Main camera with a huge leap in low-light performance, advanced connectivity capabilities with 5G and eSIM, and the incredible performance of A15 Bionic, which helps enable even better battery life. All of this, tightly integrated with iOS 16, makes iPhone more essential than ever."

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT)RED finishes and in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities.

Pre-orders begin Friday, September 9, with availability for iPhone 14 beginning Friday, September 16, and availability for iPhone 14 Plus beginning Friday, October 7.

Pricing starts from $799. For an extra $200 you can get the much better iPhone 14 Pro, which you should definitely think about, if you can afford it.