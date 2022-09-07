Talent shortages are shaping tech investment

No Comments
talent

Almost three quarters (73 percent) of senior IT leaders agree that acquiring IT talent has never been harder and 98 percent say attracting IT talent influences their organization's technology investment choices.

The research from MuleSoft also shows that 86 percent of senior IT leaders now say the experience an organization provides its employees and customers is as important as its products and services.

A majority of respondents also agree that improved customer-facing (86 percent) and employee (85 percent) technologies are critical for their organization to compete.

Advertisement

"Shifting economic headwinds are making technology even more fundamental to success across every part of the business, including sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT," says Matt McLarty, global field CTO at MuleSoft. "As IT leaders struggle to fill roles to support this additional demand, the traditional playbook is in question. Today's IT leaders must look instead to broader, company-wide process improvements, through automation, that foster innovation, enhance user experiences, and drive efficient growth."

Almost all (98 percent) of senior IT leaders say that the ‘Great Resignation’ has created skills gaps in their organization’s IT function, primarily within IT and solutions architecture (60 percent), and cloud and infrastructure management (45 percent).

This has led businesses to turn to automation and self-serve initiatives to address the growing skills gap. Across industries, 58 percent of organizations are automating tasks and processes, and 53 percent are empowering non-technical employees with automation tools to meet their own needs.

Existing IT processes are hindering productivity according to 91 percent of IT leaders. Process challenges are also reported to negatively impact innovation (91 percent), technology adoption (92 percent), customer experience (92 percent), and employee experience (93 percent).

"The current economic climate leaves IT leaders no choice -- they have to do more with less. The tools are there to empower more users to become digital builders, and help their organizations grow while improving efficiency. By automating processes where feasible, leaders can realize value faster and accelerate innovation," adds McLarty.

You can see the full report on the MuleSoft site.

Photo Credit: NicoElNino/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Agile Pentesting offers developers more control and flexibility

Talent shortages are shaping tech investment

Watch Apple reveal the new iPhone 14 at today's 'Far Out' event, here live

Understanding threat detection methods [Q&A]

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.62.0 with THREE amazing new utilities to play with

Making sure 5G networks are a friend, not a foe, to organizations

Why accessibility is good business but rarely a priority

Most Commented Stories

Chinese-made deepin 20.7 Linux distro is ready to replace Windows 11 on your PC

26 Comments

Ex director of UX at Microsoft is 'shocked' at the confusing Start menu experience in Windows 11

26 Comments

Microsoft is planning to release 'Moment' updates to add new features to Windows 11 after 22H2

12 Comments

Valve bans developer from Steam for using game update notes to share transphobic rant

11 Comments

USB4 Version 2.0 offers up to 80Gbps of data transfer speeds

9 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.