Talent shortages are shaping tech investment

Almost three quarters (73 percent) of senior IT leaders agree that acquiring IT talent has never been harder and 98 percent say attracting IT talent influences their organization's technology investment choices.

The research from MuleSoft also shows that 86 percent of senior IT leaders now say the experience an organization provides its employees and customers is as important as its products and services.

A majority of respondents also agree that improved customer-facing (86 percent) and employee (85 percent) technologies are critical for their organization to compete.

"Shifting economic headwinds are making technology even more fundamental to success across every part of the business, including sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT," says Matt McLarty, global field CTO at MuleSoft. "As IT leaders struggle to fill roles to support this additional demand, the traditional playbook is in question. Today's IT leaders must look instead to broader, company-wide process improvements, through automation, that foster innovation, enhance user experiences, and drive efficient growth."

Almost all (98 percent) of senior IT leaders say that the ‘Great Resignation’ has created skills gaps in their organization’s IT function, primarily within IT and solutions architecture (60 percent), and cloud and infrastructure management (45 percent).

This has led businesses to turn to automation and self-serve initiatives to address the growing skills gap. Across industries, 58 percent of organizations are automating tasks and processes, and 53 percent are empowering non-technical employees with automation tools to meet their own needs.

Existing IT processes are hindering productivity according to 91 percent of IT leaders. Process challenges are also reported to negatively impact innovation (91 percent), technology adoption (92 percent), customer experience (92 percent), and employee experience (93 percent).

"The current economic climate leaves IT leaders no choice -- they have to do more with less. The tools are there to empower more users to become digital builders, and help their organizations grow while improving efficiency. By automating processes where feasible, leaders can realize value faster and accelerate innovation," adds McLarty.

You can see the full report on the MuleSoft site.

Photo Credit: NicoElNino/Shutterstock