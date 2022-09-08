SMBs turn to MSPs to improve cybersecurity

A new survey of over 500 IT decision makers at small and medium businesses, from threat detection and response specialist Vade, shows 69 percent say a serious breach had bypassed their current email security solution.

It's perhaps not surprising then that SMBs are increasingly likely to turn to managed service providers, with 96 percent of organizations either currently outsourcing at least some of their needs to MSPs or planning to do so in the future.

In addition 92 percent say they would be willing to listen to email security suggestions made by an MSP in order to reduce their vulnerability.

"Decision makers are in agreement that cybersecurity is extremely important, and it's only going to become more important as the sophistication of cyberattacks increases," says Georges Lotigier, CEO of Vade. "However, we also found that even though confidence in cybersecurity is high, that bullishness may be misplaced. IT decision makers are seeing more attacks in the last year than they had previously."

Among other findings, 91 percent of IT decision makers say cybersecurity will increase in importance over the next two years, and 63 percent cited the increased sophistication of cyberattacks as the key driver behind their focus on cybersecurity.

Malware (40 percent), password cracking (35 percent) and phishing (34 percent) are the most common cyberattacks. Small businesses are also more likely (35 percent) than enterprises (11 percent) to experience zero-day exploit attacks.

"While some of these findings may be alarming, it's important that as an industry we understand how we’re prioritizing cybersecurity and how we can utilize and strengthen the resources we have, like MSPs, to help smaller businesses," Lotigier adds. "The good news is, the vast majority of organizations say that they both invested more in cybersecurity over the past 12 months and will continue to do so over the next 12 months. It's clear that organizations know the significance of the threats they face and are willing to increase their spend as a result."

The full report is available from the Vade site.

