Organizations are being overwhelmed by cloud complexity

As the move toward cloud-native architectures accelerates, the data generated outstrips the ability of current solutions to produce meaningful analytics, according to a new study.

The survey, from software intelligence company Dynatrace, of 1,300 CIOs and senior cloud and IT operations managers in large organizations, shows 71 percent of CIOs say the explosion of data produced by cloud-native technology stacks is beyond human ability to manage.

Teams are on average using 10 monitoring tools across their technology stacks, yet they have observability across just nine percent of their environment. So it's unsurprising that 59 percent of CIOs say without a more automated approach to IT operations, their teams could soon become overloaded by the increasing complexity of their technology stack.

Advertisement

"Multicloud and cloud-native architectures are critical to helping organizations achieve their digital transformation goals," says Bernd Greifeneder, founder and chief technology oficer at Dynatrace. "While organizations benefit from the flexibility and scale that these technologies bring, the explosion of observability and security data they produce is increasingly hard to manage and analyze. Existing tools -- and there can be dozens of them -- keep data in silos, making it difficult and expensive to unlock insights when organizations need them. As a result, they struggle to achieve the highest standards for security and performance across their digital services."

Other findings of the survey include that 45 percent of CIOs say it's too costly to manage a large volume of observability and security data using existing analytics solutions, so they only keep what is most critical. While 93 percent say AIOps and automation are increasingly vital to alleviating the shortage of skilled IT, development, and security professionals and reducing the risk of teams becoming burned out by the complexity of modern cloud and development environments.

The report, How to Tame the Data Explosion and Overcome the Complexity of the Cloud, is available from the Dynatrace site.

Image credit: Wavebreakmedia/depositphotos.com