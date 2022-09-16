Get 'Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Guide' ($24.99 value) FREE for a limited time

With its extensive set of tools and features for improving productivity and collaboration, Microsoft 365 is being widely adopted by organizations worldwide.

This book will help not only developers but also business people and those working with information to discover tips and tricks for making the most of the apps in the Microsoft 365 suite.

The Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Guide is a compendium of best practices and tips to leverage M365 apps for effective collaboration and productivity. You'll find all that you need to work efficiently with the apps in the Microsoft 365 family in this complete, quick-start guide that takes you through the Microsoft 365 apps that you can use for your everyday activities.

You'll learn how to boost your personal productivity with Microsoft Delve, MyAnalytics, Outlook, and OneNote. To enhance your communication and collaboration with teams, this book shows you how to make the best use of Microsoft OneDrive, Whiteboard, SharePoint, and Microsoft Teams.

You'll also be able to be on top of your tasks and your team's activities, automating routines, forms, and apps with Microsoft Planner, To-Do, Power Automate, Power Apps, and Microsoft Forms.

By the end of this book, you'll have understood the purpose of each Microsoft 365 app, when and how to use it, and learned tips and tricks to achieve more with M365.

Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Guide, from Packt, usually retails for $24.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on September 29, so act fast.