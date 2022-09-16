Microsoft Teams gains language interpretation for multi-lingual environments

Microsoft Teams

Recognizing the fact that many groups, organizations and work forces are made up of multi-lingual members from many countries, Microsoft has made language interpretation Generally Available for users of Microsoft Teams.

Rather than offering automatic translation of speech, language interpretation allows professional interpreters to convert what a speaker says into another language in real-time.

Microsoft says that the purpose of the feature is to allow for multiple languages to be used without disrupting the speaker's original flow of delivery.

The company explains that "this simultaneous interpretation will lead to more inclusive meetings, where participants who speak different languages can fully collaborate with each other".

Introducing the new feature in a blog post, Microsoft's Shalendra Chhabra says:

When participants join a meeting with language interpretation enabled, they can select a language channel to listen to during the meeting. They should then be able to hear the interpreter’s translation at a louder volume than the main speaker.

Microsoft has published more details about using language interpretation here.

Image credit: InkDropCreative / depositphotos

