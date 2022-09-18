This is what's new in the latest Kodi 20 Nexus release

A few days ago we announced that the latest version of Kodi 20 'Nexus' was available to download, but there was no word at the time from the Kodi Foundation on exactly what the changes were.

Now the team has released a full changelog, and as you’d expect from a big milestone, there’s a lot of changes and fixes.

The key differences in Kodi 20 Alpha 3 are:

Addons

Some crashes in addon installation and repository checks have been corrected ( ksooo , howie-f )

, ) AlwinEsch has implemented a large feature to allow multiple instances of the same binary addon.

This allows, for example, two instances of a PVR addon (e.g. PVR.HTS) to run using different backend provider instances. The usage of this will require updates from the various binary addons that will start to happen, so if you are interested in helping your favourite PVR addon to implement this, check out the above PVR.HTS PR, as well as the following PVR.Demo PR

Database

ksooo has been optimizing various things in our db wrappers for better performance (link)

DVD

Fix DVD Menu indicators for DRMPrime (link)

Filesystem

Fix NFS for Windows platforms after some recent NFS updates

Several NFS improvements/cleanups

Initial NFS4 implementation (link)

Font/Glyh

Several improvements around our Font/Glyph Handling code from several team members ( ksooo, thexai, sarbes ) -- improvements that should help low power machines in particular, but all platforms generally.

) -- improvements that should help low power machines in particular, but all platforms generally. Harbuzz glyph caching improvements (link)

Fix some inconsistencies with RTL languages and certain skinning components (link)

Games

Improvements/cleanups regarding controllers (link)

Fix crash if controller info files don't have correct info (link)

General

Rechi has done a bunch of leg work implementing improvements from Static analysis tools like CPPCheck (link) and ClangTidy (link)

has done a bunch of leg work implementing improvements from Static analysis tools like CPPCheck (link) and ClangTidy (link) Remove obsolete addons from Core Kodi install (link)

Fix wrong player playlist type for STRM file playback (link)

Input

Fix using mouse to drag/drop some controls (link)

Platform Specific

Linux GBM

Ability to set HDR Output (link)

MacOS

Allow the OSX arm64 (Apple Silicon) build to correctly find appropriate binary addons from repositories.

Windows

Fix incorrect window positioning when transitioning window to fullscreen and back (link)

PVR

ksooo continues updating/refining/fixing all things PVR related

Skinning

Estuary

Show titles when "Flatten Hierarchy" setting enabled (link)

Subtitles

Further improvements/refinements to subtitles from CastagnaIT

Video

Fix for 3D MVC Playback (link)

Should you wish to try it out, go to the download page here and select your preferred platform (Windows, Linux, Android or Raspberry Pi). Click the 'Prerelease' tab at the top to download the new alpha.