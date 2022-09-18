This is what's new in the latest Kodi 20 Nexus release
A few days ago we announced that the latest version of Kodi 20 'Nexus' was available to download, but there was no word at the time from the Kodi Foundation on exactly what the changes were.
Now the team has released a full changelog, and as you’d expect from a big milestone, there’s a lot of changes and fixes.
The key differences in Kodi 20 Alpha 3 are:
Addons
- Some crashes in addon installation and repository checks have been corrected (ksooo, howie-f)
- AlwinEsch has implemented a large feature to allow multiple instances of the same binary addon.
This allows, for example, two instances of a PVR addon (e.g. PVR.HTS) to run using different backend provider instances. The usage of this will require updates from the various binary addons that will start to happen, so if you are interested in helping your favourite PVR addon to implement this, check out the above PVR.HTS PR, as well as the following PVR.Demo PR
Database
- ksooo has been optimizing various things in our db wrappers for better performance (link)
DVD
- Fix DVD Menu indicators for DRMPrime (link)
Filesystem
- Fix NFS for Windows platforms after some recent NFS updates
- Several NFS improvements/cleanups
- Initial NFS4 implementation (link)
Font/Glyh
- Several improvements around our Font/Glyph Handling code from several team members (ksooo, thexai, sarbes) -- improvements that should help low power machines in particular, but all platforms generally.
- Harbuzz glyph caching improvements (link)
- Fix some inconsistencies with RTL languages and certain skinning components (link)
Games
- Improvements/cleanups regarding controllers (link)
- Fix crash if controller info files don't have correct info (link)
General
- Rechi has done a bunch of leg work implementing improvements from Static analysis tools like CPPCheck (link) and ClangTidy (link)
- Remove obsolete addons from Core Kodi install (link)
- Fix wrong player playlist type for STRM file playback (link)
Input
- Fix using mouse to drag/drop some controls (link)
Platform Specific
- Linux GBM
- Ability to set HDR Output (link)
- MacOS
- Allow the OSX arm64 (Apple Silicon) build to correctly find appropriate binary addons from repositories.
- Windows
- Fix incorrect window positioning when transitioning window to fullscreen and back (link)
PVR
- ksooo continues updating/refining/fixing all things PVR related
Skinning
- Estuary
- Show titles when "Flatten Hierarchy" setting enabled (link)
Subtitles
- Further improvements/refinements to subtitles from CastagnaIT
Video
- Fix for 3D MVC Playback (link)
Should you wish to try it out, go to the download page here and select your preferred platform (Windows, Linux, Android or Raspberry Pi). Click the 'Prerelease' tab at the top to download the new alpha.