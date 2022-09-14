Kodi 20 'Nexus' hits a huge development milestone and is available to download now

Kodi 20 -- codename 'Nexus' -- is the next version of the popular home theater software. The first alpha version of the program arrived back in May, with Alpha 2 following it a couple of months later.

Since then we’ve heard nothing major about development, but that ends today as Kodi 20 hits another huge milestone, making it a more viable option for users.

Kodi Alpha 3 is available to download now. Announcing the software, Team Kodi says:

The Alpha 3 pre-release build has become available because we think it is ready for wider testing and usage. It also means we are getting closer to a stable release of v20.

So what’s new in this build? The developers haven’t listed all of the changes yet, but it does include a lot of fixes to make the software much more stable.

We will update this post once the full changelog is released, which should be very soon.

Should you wish to try it out, go to the download page here and select your preferred platform (Windows, Linux, Android or Raspberry Pi). Click the 'Prerelease' tab at the top to download the new alpha.