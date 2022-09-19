Chrome and Microsoft Edge's enhanced spellcheckers can leak your passwords and personal data

No Comments
Stealing passwords

Privacy and security are something that all browser manufacturers like to brag about in relation to their products, with Google and Microsoft being no different to others in this regard. But if you are making use of the Enhanced Spellcheck in Chrome or Microsoft Editor in Edge, some highly sensitive information can be sent to the two software giants.

In addition to passwords, we are talking about personal information entered into online forms such as your social security number, date of birth, username and so on. The worrying discovery was made by security researchers from JavaScript security firm otto-js who warn that this is something that will be of particular concern to enterprise users.

See also:

Advertisement

In a blog post, the team of security researchers explains: "Some of the largest websites in the world have exposure to sending Google and Microsoft sensitive user PII, including username, email, and passwords, when users are logging in or filling out forms. An even more significant concern for companies is the exposure this presents to the company's enterprise credentials to internal assets like databases and cloud infrastructure".

There is the additional warning:

If you click on 'show password', the enhanced spellcheck even sends your password, essentially Spell-Jacking your data.

The issue is known to affect a number of big-name websites and services, including Office 365, Alibaba Cloud Service and Google Cloud Secret Manager. LastPass and AWS Secrets Manager were also found to be impacted, but these companies have now implemented mitigations.

Josh Summitt, the co-founder and CTO of otto-js, discovered the security issue when testing the company's script behaviors detection. He says:

If 'show password' is enabled, the feature even sends your password to their third-party servers.  While researching for data leaks in different browsers, we found a combination of features that, once enabled, will unnecessarily expose sensitive data to third Parties like Google and Microsoft.  What's concerning is how easy these features are to enable and that most users will enable these features without really realizing what is happening in the background.

In the video below, you can see the issue in full effect:

Further tests carried out by BleepingComputer show that other problematic sites include CNN, Facebook, Bank of America and SSA.gov.

It is worth pointing out that the Microsoft Editor Spelling & Grammar Checker is an addon for Microsoft Edge, and that Chrome's Enhanced Spellcheck is not enabled by default. But if you have either installed the add-on or enabled the feature, you have clearly done so for a reason and therefore need to be aware of the associated risks.

You can read more details of otto-js' findings in the research team's blog post.

Image credit: [email protected] / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

How AI and computer vision can help retailers to compete [Q&A]

Massive GTA VI video leak reveals the secrets of Rockstar Games' upcoming release

Chrome and Microsoft Edge's enhanced spellcheckers can leak your passwords and personal data

This is what's new in the latest Kodi 20 Nexus release

LastPass reveals details of August hack that gave threat actor access to its development environment for four days

CDP: A priority in the evolution of ransomware recovery

Get 'Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Guide' ($24.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Most Commented Stories

iOS 16 for Apple iPhone is here and it makes Google's Android 13 look like dog poop

34 Comments

The future is electric: Why electric cars will take over sooner than you think

28 Comments

You can now play Lunar Lander in the Windows copy dialog box -- here's how

24 Comments

Microsoft issues patch for serious security vulnerability affecting everything from Windows 7 to Windows 11

11 Comments

Microsoft releases twin Windows 11 Builds 22621.598 and 22622.598

8 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.