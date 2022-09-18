LastPass reveals details of August hack that gave threat actor access to its development environment for four days

No Comments
LastPass logo on laptop

Last month, LastPass suffered a cyberattack and the company shared some details about what had happened shortly afterwards. Now, having conducted further investigations, more information has been revealed including the fact that the attacker had access to the LastPass development environment for four days.

The company concedes that it is not clear how the attacker was able to gain access but says: "the threat actor utilized their persistent access to impersonate the developer once the developer had successfully authenticated using multi-factor authentication". LastPass has also revealed the impact of the four-day security incident in the name of providing "transparency and peace-of-mind to [its] consumer and business communities".

See also:

Advertisement

In an update to the blog post from the end of August, LastPass CEO Karim Toubba says: " We have completed the investigation and forensics process in partnership with Mandiant. Our investigation revealed that the threat actor's activity was limited to a four-day period in August 2022. During this timeframe, the LastPass security team detected the threat actor’s activity and then contained the incident.  There is no evidence of any threat actor activity beyond the established timeline. We can also confirm that there is no evidence that this incident involved any access to customer data or encrypted password vaults".

Toubba continues:

Our investigation determined that the threat actor gained access to the Development environment using a developer’s compromised endpoint. While the method used for the initial endpoint compromise is inconclusive, the threat actor utilized their persistent access to impersonate the developer once the developer had successfully authenticated using multi-factor authentication. 

Although the threat actor was able to access the Development environment, our system design and controls prevented the threat actor from accessing any customer data or encrypted password vaults. 

While it is clearly good news to hear that customer data can not been compromised, there are still lots of questions to be answered. LastPass has not shared details of who it believes to have been responsible -- perhaps because it simply does not know. Customers and business partners alike will have questions and concerns about how any attack could last for so long before it was detected and action was taken.

In a bid to assuage concerns, Toubba says:

Firstly, the LastPass Development environment is physically separated from, and has no direct connectivity to, our Production environment. Secondly the Development environment does not contain any customer data or encrypted vaults.  Thirdly, LastPass does not have any access to the master passwords of our customers’ vaults – without the master password, it is not possible for anyone other than the owner of a vault to decrypt vault data as part of our Zero Knowledge security model. 

You can read the CEO's update to the initial blog post in full here.

Image credit: monticello / depsitphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

LastPass reveals details of August hack that gave threat actor access to its development environment for four days

CDP: A priority in the evolution of ransomware recovery

Get 'Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Guide' ($24.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Best Windows apps this week

Security and compliance issues hold back innovation

Three-quarters of organizations have suffered an API security incident in the last year

Microsoft Teams gains language interpretation for multi-lingual environments

Most Commented Stories

iOS 16 for Apple iPhone is here and it makes Google's Android 13 look like dog poop

34 Comments

The future is electric: Why electric cars will take over sooner than you think

28 Comments

You can now play Lunar Lander in the Windows copy dialog box -- here's how

22 Comments

Download Winamp 5.9 -- the stalwart music player has finally been updated for some serious llama ass-whippin' in Windows 11

15 Comments

Microsoft issues patch for serious security vulnerability affecting everything from Windows 7 to Windows 11

11 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.