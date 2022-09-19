Massive GTA VI video leak reveals the secrets of Rockstar Games' upcoming release
Over the weekend, a user from the GTAForums leaked 90 videos showing gameplay footage from the yet-to-be-release Grand Theft Auto VI. Someone by the name of teapotuberhacker -- who also claims to be responsible for the recent Uber hack -- shared 3GB of data and said that more could be leaked soon.
GTA developer Rockstar Games has confirmed that the leak is genuine, and the videos are surprisingly revealing. The footage is from a test build of GTA VI comprising "GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets" and shows that there will be multiple playable characters, including a female player.
News of the leaks was first shared widely by PC Gamer and the footage has been spreading like wildfire across Twitter, YouTube and other social platforms. Rockstar Games has, however, been busy issuing takedown notices meaning that there is now a game of whack-a-mole in progress as the game developer desperately tries to close the stable door after the horse has well and truly bolted.
The footage shows that the Miami-inspired Vice City is still the setting for the game, and there are videos showing poolside cutscenes and settings including a strip club.
Over on Twitter, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier confirmed, via sources at Rockstar Games, that the footage was genuine:
GTA VI has been in development for a number of years already -- perhaps as far back as 2014 -- and while a release date has never been revealed, it is likely that this massive leak will postpone the launch while Rockstar Games performs a cleanup operation.
Image credit: rafapress / depositphotos