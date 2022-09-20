Kingston unveils FURY Beast Special Edition RGB DDR4 RAM for gamers and enthusiasts

If you build your own desktop computers, you know that the component brands you choose can really matter. For instance, if you opt for an unknown company for your RAM, power supply, or storage, there is a very good chance you will run into problems. This is why I always recommend sticking with reputable brands -- saving a few bucks is never worth the hassle of troubleshooting crashes.

Kingston is a company that has been around for a long time, and its products are typically very reliable -- I trust its products for sure. Today, that company announces its latest DDR4 RAM, and the memory modules are very beautiful. Called "FURY Beast Special Edition RGB," this limited edition RAM features white heat spreaders and RGB lighting.

"Whether you are gaming, video editing, or anything in between get the most out your system with Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB Special Edition. It is Intel XMP Certified, offering advanced pre-optimized timings, speeds and voltages to overclock with ease by a single selection of one of the built-in profiles. As well as being ready for AMD Ryzen, Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB Special Edition will effortlessly integrate making it a hassle-free upgrade for any Intel or AMD-based system," says Kingston.

Kristy Ernt, the company's DRAM business manager explains, "As Kingston sets to enter our 35th year we're happy to offer this Special Edition of the favorited Kingston FURY Beast line for those who want to update the performance and style of their system. With speeds of 3200 and 3600MT/s and the bright RGB effects illuminating the unique white heat spreader Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB Special Edition will do just that."

Kingston shares specifications below. Capacities Singles: 8GB, 16GB

Kit of 2: 16GB, 32GB Speeds 3200MT/s, 3600MT/s Latencies CL16, CL17, CL18 Voltage 1.35V Operating Temperature 0°C to 70°C Dimensions 133.35 mm x 45.8 mm x 8.1 mm Unfortunately, the FURY Beast Special Edition RGB DDR4 RAM does not yet seem to be available for sale anywhere. Sadly, Kingston has not yet shared pricing either. With all of that said, I expect the RAM to be available here very soon.

