New solution enhances facial recognition technology

Identity fraud is on the rise, with cybercriminals employing increasingly sophisticated techniques including realistic 2D/3D masks and deploying display attacks (e.g. showing a picture of a person on a screen) to try to spoof biometric verification systems.

Identity verification specialist Onfido is launching a new 'biometric liveness solution' called Motion which is aimed at increasing verification speed and ensuring that it’s seeing a real person.

Motion is built on Onfido's AI technology, Atlas, ensuring user bias is reduced across all ethnicities, thanks to advanced machine learning models. These models have been trained to identify hundreds of thousands of fraud samples and analyze different elements of an identity document and facial biometric to stop fraud and reduce bias.

"In today's fast-paced digital world, providing the best user experience is everything. Consumers demand to be able to access products and services in seconds whilst also knowing they are secure," says Alex Valle, chief product officer at Onfido. "Motion helps achieve this, with a biometric liveness solution that provides simple, fair and secure access to online services from banking and gaming to crypto, rental cars and scooters."

The technology is being rolled out as part of the Onfido Real Identity Platform which is designed to secure trust between organizations and their customers throughout the customer lifecycle. It automatically verifies a customer’s identity using a smart combination of document and biometric verification, trusted data sources, and passive fraud signals. With the addition of Motion, 95 percent users can now be onboarded in 10 seconds or less, with false rejection rates and false acceptance rates of less than 0.1 percent.

You can find out more on the Onfido site and there's a video explaining how it works below.

Image credit: Onfido

