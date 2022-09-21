Windows 11 could save you millions*

As the latest update to Windows 11 rolls out with new features focusing on productivity and collaboration, IT management efficiency and security, Microsoft is understandably keen for businesses to adopt the OS.

To that end it's commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact (TEI) study and examine the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying Windows 11 and Microsoft 365.

The results show that using Windows 11 allows users to be between five percent and 15 percent more productive. This increased productivity is rooted in Windows 11 giving users the ability to customize their workspaces, which allows them to quickly access their most-used applications. Also in areas like development it means it's possible to build mobile or browser-based applications without needing to access emulators, which is something that was not possible in the previous OS.

There are security benefits too; the study shows that over three years, an organization would be able to improve the risk profile of its OS by 20 percent to 30 percent per year.

Most organizations running Windows 10 won't need to pay to upgrade to 11, however, the report acknowledges that there will be some costs in terms of upgrading hardware, particularly with regard to the need for machines with Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 capability.

In financial terms all of this translates to a net present value (NPV) of between $710,500 and $2.6 million, with a return on investment between 109 and 394 percent. There are projected benefits of $1.4 million from enhanced productivity, $542,000 from enhanced security, and $353,000 from operation efficiency of the IT environment.

*The figures are based on interviews with representatives of six businesses running Windows 11, aggregated to produce results based on a composite organization with $1 billion in annual revenue and 2,000 employees.

Image credit: design56/depositphotos.com