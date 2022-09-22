Satechi launches USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 2.5G Ethernet for Windows and Mac

With so many USB-C multiport adapters on the market these days, I'll be honest, it can be hard to get excited about new models. I mean, look, the dongles all pretty much work the same way, right? The adapter turns a single USB-C port into several useful ports.

Today, however, Satechi has a new such product that got my attention. Called "USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 2.5G Ethernet," the exciting aspect is in the name -- you get multi-gig Ethernet. Sure, plenty of similar adapters provide gigabit Ethernet, but the 2.5G offering here is rather special.

"With six dedicated ports, the Multiport Adapter is the only device needed for work or play. The labeled ports are easily accessible with 2.5G Ethernet, 8K HDMI, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 10 Gbps -- with one supporting PD charging (protocol 2.0 and higher), USB-A data up to 10Gbps, and an audio jack port. Whether working, streaming, or gaming, Satechi’s new adapter is the optimal peripheral to complete any workplace setup whether at home or on the go," say Satechi.

The company adds, "While utilizing the new Multiport Adapter with direct HDMI connection on supporting host devices, users can enjoy a stunning ultra-hi-res 8K HDMI output on their display with a refresh rate up to 60Hz. Users will also experience high-speed and reliable connection at up to 2.5Gbps with the upgraded Ethernet capability that is backward compatible with 10/100/1000Mbps. Featuring next-gen USB-4 technology, the adapter provides upgraded bandwidth for video and data, fast transfer rates of up to 40Gbps, and backwards compatibility with Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C devices."

The USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 2.5G Ethernet can be purchased from Satechi directly here now. The company is asking $149.99, which is a bit pricey. However, for a limited time, you can use code USB4 to save 20 percent! You should act fast, though, as the coupon will expire at the end of September.

