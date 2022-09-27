IObit Driver Booster 10 expands driver database, promises faster scans and updates

IObit has released major new version of its Windows driver and game component updater tool. IObit Driver Booster 10 simplifies the task of finding and updating drivers across Windows PCs, and comes in both ad-supported free and paid-for versions.

Version 10 sees the tool expand its driver database to now include more than 8.5 million device drivers and game components.

Despite expanding its database, IObit still guarantees that all supported drivers come directly from official manufacturer websites or Windows itself, and have passed both Windows Hardware Quality Labs (WHQL) checks as well as what IObit terms "strict Review Rules for the sake of driver security and authority". It also promises "better game drivers and more stable drivers" than previously.

Advertisement

The scan and update engines have also been optimized, with the promise of 20 percent faster scans and 10 percent faster updates (with a much higher success rate than previously). The Game Boost engine, designed to temporarily suspend services and perform other system optimizations to support gaming performance, has also been boosted by up to 12 percent.

The update is rounded off by a minor UI refresh.

Update your drivers now!

There’s never a bad time to update drivers, particularly if you’re suffering from driver-related problems. Driver Booster ships with a Tools tab that offers quick and easy scans and fixes for a range of issues, including no sound, poor display resolution and network issues.

However, a particularly good time to update your drivers is prior to upgrading Windows itself. If you’re about to move from Windows 7, 8.1 or 10 to Windows 11, make sure the latest available updates are in place before you install to ensure they’re compatible with Windows 11 to help deliver a smoother upgrade.

If you run into driver-related problems, Driver Booster offers several fix-it tools that could help

Driver Booster Free covers all the basics, but there are restrictions -- just 6.5 million drivers in its database compared to Driver Booster Pro, which includes an additional two million game-friendly drivers and component updates (such as redistributables like Microsoft Visual C++).

The Pro version also takes the brakes off driver download speeds, plus adds useful extras like automatic driver updates and backups and the ability to update and install network drivers while offline.

We’ve teamed up with IObit to offer you a great deal on a 3-PC, 1-year license for IObit Driver Booster Pro. You can save an additional 26 percent on the current selling price, paying just $16.95 instead of $22.95 to cover up to three PCs. Visit the File Forum software store to get the deal.

IObit Driver Booster 10 is available now as a free trial download for PCs running Windows XP or later.