KIOXIA creates the world's first 2TB microSDXC card

Many devices offer expandable storage these days thanks to microSD card slots. This ability can be found in smartphones, tablets, drones, cameras, and more. Believe it or not, you can currently store up to 1TB on a microSD card -- a mindboggling amount of storage for a card that is roughly the size of a postage stamp.

But what if 1TB of storage is not enough? Well, in that case, you can simply utilize multiple microSD cards, but this can be both costly and inconvenient. Wouldn't it be cool if we could finally get microSD cards to break the 1TB barrier?

Well, folks, the time for such huge capacity is finally upon us... sort of. You see, KIOXIA has created the world's first working 2TB microSDXC card! Exciting stuff, right? Absolutely! Doubling the current maximum capacity is amazing. Unfortunately, however, there is a big catch. You see, it is simply a prototype at this time.

"As the data recording capacity of smartphones, action cameras, and portable game consoles continues to increase, the need for ultra-high capacity SD memory cards to store all of this data has never been higher. The SD Association’s SDXC specification has supported memory cards up to 2TB for more than a decade -- but 2TB cards have not been successfully manufactured until now," explains KIOXIA.

The company further says, "Designed using the company’s proprietary manufacturing technology, the KIOXIA 2TB card working prototypes are built by stacking sixteen 1 terabit dies of 3D flash memory and achieve a maximum thickness of 0.8 mm at the die mounting area -- making them well-suited to high-capacity data recording applications."

Sadly, we have some good news mixed with not-so-good news here. On the positive end, it is very exciting to know KIOXIA has successfully created a 2TB microSDXC card. The bad news is, the company won't begin mass-producing them until 2023. In other words, don't expect to actually purchase such a card any time soon.