Get '8 Steps to Better Security: A Simple Cyber Resilience Guide for Business' ($18 value) FREE for a limited time

Harden your business against internal and external cybersecurity threats with a single accessible resource.

In 8 Steps to Better Security: A Simple Cyber Resilience Guide for Business, cybersecurity researcher and writer Kim Crawley delivers a grounded and practical roadmap to cyber resilience in any organization. Offering you the lessons she learned while working for major tech companies like Sophos, AT&T, BlackBerry Cylance, Tripwire, and Venafi, Crawley condenses the essence of business cybersecurity into eight steps.

Written to be accessible to non-technical business people as well as security professionals, and with insights from other security industry leaders, this important book will walk you through how to:

Foster a strong security culture that extends from the custodial team to the C-suite

Build an effective security team, regardless of the size or nature of your business

Comply with regulatory requirements, including general data privacy rules and industry-specific legislation

Test your cybersecurity, including third-party penetration testing and internal red team specialists

Perfect for CISOs, security leaders, non-technical business people, and managers at any level, 8 Steps to Better Security is also a must-have resource for companies of all sizes, and in all industries.

8 Steps to Better Security, from Wiley, usually retails for $18, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on October 10, so act fast.