Ubuntu desktop comes to AWS

Until today Amazon WorkSpaces cloud desktop solution simply offered the option of either Windows or Amazon Linux machines. Now though Canonical has announced the availability of Ubuntu WorkSpaces on AWS.

This is a fully managed virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) on the public cloud and the first third-party Linux OS to be available on the platform. It gives developers access to a wide choice of open source tools and libraries in cutting-edge fields like data science, artificial intelligence/machine learning, cloud and internet-of-things.

"We've brought Ubuntu Desktop to Amazon WorkSpaces so developers can streamline the design, coding, pipelines, and deployment of Ubuntu-based workloads, whether instances or containers, all within the AWS environment," says Alex Gallagher, VP cloud for Canonical. "Also, Ubuntu virtual desktops on WorkSpaces enable IT organisations to quickly and easily provision high-performance Ubuntu Desktop instances, delivered as a fully managed AWS service. In the face of constant and increasing pressure to support the security and productivity needs of hybrid workers, that's a win for IT organizations and their end users."

DevOps engineers will be able to switch between complex OS configurations to test multiple environments without needing to reconfigure their local system or provision multiple physical devices.

Remote workers can also be provided with the tools, environment and permissions needed to enable their role without increasing security risks. Ubuntu workstations benefit from all AWS security controls, have data encrypted at rest and connection secured by AWS pixel streaming technology.

For admins there's control over their developer's desktop environments, from security policies to installed applications, as well as user access control through Active Directory.

Ubuntu WorkSpaces is available on AWS and you can read more on the AWS blog.

