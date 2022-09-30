Don't install Ubuntu Linux 22.10 'Kinetic Kudu' Beta (unless you are a cool dude)

Installing a pre-release version of an operating system on a production machine is downright foolish. You can run into serious bugs, and potentially, lose data too. So I urge you not to install Ubuntu 22.10 "Kinetic Kudu" Beta which was released earlier today... unless you are cool dude or "dudette."

Yeah, the truly cool Linux users are willing to throw caution to the wind and ruin their current Ubuntu installation in favor or living dangerously. Of course, these brave Linux users should also have their important data backed up just in case something catastrophic happens. After all, failing to backup is certainly not cool.

Ubuntu 22.10 uses the GNOME desktop environment by default, but it can also be had with KDE Plasma (Kubuntu), LXQt (Lubuntu), Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Unity, and Xfce (Xubuntu). In other words, if you don't like GNOME there are plenty of other great options.

"Ubuntu 22.10, codenamed 'Kinetic Kudu,' continues Ubuntu's proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open source technologies into a high-quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution. The team has been hard at work through this cycle, introducing new features and fixing bugs," explains Brian Murray, Ubuntu Bugmaster, Canonical.

Murray adds, "The Beta images are known to be reasonably free of showstopper image build or installer bugs, while representing a very recent snapshot of 22.10 that should be representative of the features intended to ship with the final release expected on October 20, 2022."

You can download Ubuntu 22.10 Beta using the above links. Before you install "Kinetic Kudu," however, I highly recommend you read the official release notes found here. And remember, folks, this is pre-release software intended for testing -- bugs are very likely (including data loss). The final version of Ubuntu 22.10 is due later in October, so if you value stability and dependability, you would be wise to wait for that.

