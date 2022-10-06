Get 'Emotional Intelligence: A Simple and Actionable Guide to Increasing Performance, Engagement and Ownership' ($12.00 value) FREE for a limited time

Emotional Intelligence in the workplace -- including the five key concepts of self-awareness, self-regulation, empathy, social skills and motivation -- is defined as your ability to identify and manage your personal emotions and the emotions of your colleagues and co-workers.

Cutting through the hype and dispelling the myths about EI, this practical, easy-to-use resource provides clear guidance, powerful tools, and actionable steps for developing and implementing EI in the workplace for immediate results.

Amy Jacobson, an experienced EI specialist, leadership trainer and coach, shares the tools, methodologies, concepts and actions that increase EI in any situation.

Packed with real-life examples and case studies, insightful questions, and useful diagrams to create action, this must-have guide:

Offers a powerful 5-part methodology -- Own It, Face It, Feel It, Ask It, and Drive It -- to help you understand and immediately implement Emotional Intelligence principles in both your personal and professional life

Increases your Emotional Intelligence in the workplace to enable you to inspire and energize staff, support empathy and self-awareness, and drive high levels of performance

Improves the way you handle high pressure environments, manage challenging situations, and interact with people with different communication styles

Helps you solve difficult problems in the workplace such as loss of purpose and engagement, cultural issues, poor communication, and low productivity

Provides concrete steps for eliminating negative behaviors and for owning the role you play, your impact on others, and the decisions and choices you make

Emotional Intelligence: A Simple and Actionable Guide to Increasing Performance, Engagement and Ownership is an indispensable book for anyone interacting with others in the workplace, especially those with leadership roles such as senior executives, board members, department heads, managers and supervisors.

