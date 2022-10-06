Windows 11 2022 Update is causing Remote Desktop problems

If you have upgraded to Windows 11 2022 Update and found that you are having issues connecting to Remote Desktop, you will be pleased to hear that Microsoft is aware of the problems and is currently investigating.

There has been no official acknowledgement that Windows 11 22H2 is the cause of Remote Desktop issues, but a Microsoft employee has noted the issue and is interacting with affected users in the company's Community forums.

See also:

Advertisement

Complaints about connecting to Remote Desktop date back several weeks, so some are asking questions about just how Microsoft has said nothing official about it publicly. One user affected by the issue determined that there is a bug in Remote Desktop that means it only attempts to use UDP connections, not TCP connections.

Some users are complaining that they are unable to establish connections at all, while others say they are experiencing random disconnections.

As noted by Bleeping Computer, a workaround is to disable UDP connections on affected systems. This can be done in Group Policy Editor -- head to Computer Configuration > Administration Templates > Windows Components > Remote Desktop Services > Remote Desktop Connection Client and enable the Turn Off UDP On Client setting.

It is also possible to edit the registry. Head to HKLM \ SOFTWARE \ Policies \ Microsoft \ Windows NT \ Terminal Services \ Client and create a new DWORD value called fClientDisableUDP with its value set to 1.

You can also rollback you computer to a pre-Windows 11 2022 Update state.