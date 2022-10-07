Reducing quiet quitting in tech

"Quiet quitting" is a growing trend among the Millennial and Gen Z workforce. Rather than being proactive and putting in extra effort, young workers have decided to take the opposite approach and do only what they must at their jobs. They say this approach is an organized response to low wages, poor working conditions and a lack of work/life balance.

Whatever the reason behind quiet quitting, it’s hurting advanced and competitive industries like tech the most. A strong work ethic is a must-have for anyone who wants to succeed in tech. You need to nip this problem in the bud before it impacts your company’s bottom line. Here are five tips to help your tech company reduce quiet quitting and revitalize your workforce.

SEE ALSO: What are the most successful areas of tech in 2022?

Advertisement

1. Set Fair Boundaries

One of the biggest complaints from quiet quitters is that their employers demand them to go beyond the job description. They have to work extra hours and do tasks their manager did not train them for. Employers need to set fair, realistic boundaries for their staff. If they show up on time and do their jobs to the best of their ability, you can’t ask for anything more.

Here are some dos and don’ts you should follow to set appropriate boundaries in your workplace:

Don’t ask them to put family time above work time.

ask them to put family time above work time. Do let them know in advance when a complex project is coming up.

let them know in advance when a complex project is coming up. Don’t expect them all to volunteer for overtime or weekend hours.

expect them all to volunteer for overtime or weekend hours. Do measure success by milestones and achievements, not by hours worked.

measure success by milestones and achievements, not by hours worked. Don’t settle for the bare minimum. You still have a business to run.

While most quiet quitters have good intentions, some people are simply lazy. You must be able to spot the difference between these two types of employees.

2. Prioritize Company Culture

Despite their good intentions, quiet quitters are hurting work cultures by having a bare-minimum attitude. Coworkers don’t feel inclined to help each other or contribute to a healthy, supportive environment. It falls on your shoulders to get the company culture back on track. Here are some little things you can do to foster a more positive and purposeful culture:

Set measurable goals for your employees.

Encourage them to share their personal progress stories.

Gradually expose them to new challenges based on their progress.

Provide frequent feedback, both positive and constructive.

Constantly remind them of the company’s bigger picture and how their job makes a difference in that picture.

However, many companies make the mistake of setting up more obligational activities, such as off-the-clock video chats and team-building exercises. Young workers don’t want to spend their limited free time at these events. Keep your culture-building efforts within the workday.

3. Always Be Available to Talk

A significant factor contributing to the workforce’s feelings of disconnection and isolation is the lack of communication between peers and superiors. If you’re not careful, your company can develop a disorganized chain of command in which everyone feels alone and unsupported.

You must keep your ears open and regularly reach out to your employees. Establish video chat hours, give them your cell phone number and hold routine check-ins to monitor their wellbeing. You don’t even have to discuss work -- just give them the chance to speak their minds. When workers can comfortably communicate with their superiors, they feel like they matter.

4. Keep in Contact With Former Employees

Another great way to address the quiet quitting problem is to learn why your former staff left. They might give several reasons, such as a distance from their co-workers or a shaky relationship with upper management. This feedback will help you identify the problems with your current work environment and make productive adjustments.

5. Reevaluate Employee Compensation

Of course, the most apparent way to dispel quiet quitting is to compensate your employees more. If you have the financial resources to do so, give your workers a better wage and more schedule flexibility. Some companies have already started the four-day work week to give people another day off. You have to get creative to keep your employees happy in this day and age.

Keep a Happy Shop No matter how you feel about the quiet quitting trend, young workers have different attitudes than previous generations. Times are changing. You must set fair boundaries, focus on company culture, be a gold-star communicator and reconsider employee compensation. These efforts will help you keep a happy shop and a productive workplace in the new quiet quitting era.

Image credit: tbtb/depositphotos.com

Devin Partida writes about AI, apps and technology at ReHack.com, where she is Editor-in-Chief.