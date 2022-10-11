Consumers want businesses to be more transparent about handling data

Consumers want to see more transparency from businesses around how their data is handled, according to the Cisco 2022 Consumer Privacy Survey.

The survey also shows that while consumers are supportive of artificial intelligence -- 54 percent are willing to share their anonymized data to improve AI products -- they are concerned about how businesses use AI, with 65 percent having lost trust in organizations due to their AI use.

"Organizations need to explain their data practices in simple terms and make them readily available so that customers and users can understand what is going on with their data. It is not just legally required; trust depends on it," says Harvey Jang, Cisco vice president, deputy general counsel and chief privacy officer.

Advertisement

People are being increasingly proactive in pursuit of protecting their data too. 76 percent say they would not buy from a company that they don't trust with their data and 37 percent say they have indeed switched providers due to data privacy practices.

In addition 53 percent say they manage their cookie settings from a website before accepting, and 46 percent of those with a home listening device -- such as a smart speaker -- say they turn it off regularly to protect their privacy.

There's a strong desire for more regulation too, with more than half saying that national or local government should play the primary role when it comes to protecting consumers data. Many consumers don't trust private companies to be responsible with personal data of their own accord.

You can read more and get the full report on the Cisco blog.

Photo credit:de-focus / Shutterstock