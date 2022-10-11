YouTube launches @ handles for channels

YouTube handles

YouTube has announced that creators can now make use of @ handles for their channels. The move is a long time coming and the aim is to help increase engagement on the platform.

With the introduction of handles, YouTube is making it easier for users to mention others in their comments and more. Handles are rolling out over the next month, and YouTube says that it will notify creators when they are able to choose one for their channel.

What's the point of the new handle system? YouTube says that "unlike a channel name, handles are unique and make it easy to confirm you're engaging with the right person".

The company points out that if a channel already has a personalized URL, it will automatically become their default handle. However, it will be possible to change the handle for a channel as soon as the notification in YouTube Studio comes through.

Announcing the launch of handles, YouTube says:

Handles will appear on channel pages and Shorts, so they'll be instantly and consistently recognizable. It’ll soon be simpler and faster to mention each other in comments, community posts, video descriptions and more. For example, creators can be shouted out in a mention in comments or tagged in the title of a recent collab, helping them increase visibility and reach with new audiences. Handles join channel names as another way to identify a YouTube channel, but unlike channel names, handles are truly unique to each channel so creators can further establish their distinct presence and brand on YouTube.

There is a handy FAQ about YouTube handles here.

