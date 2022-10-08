Microsoft confirms worrying slow file copying problem in Windows 11 2022 Update

The problems with Windows 11 2022 Update just keep on coming. Microsoft has just confirmed an issue that people have been complaining about since the release of the first major update for Windows 11 -- slow file copying.

It is a problem that the company previous acknowledged quite quietly when it released the preview version of the KB5017389 update recently, but is now being rather more open about. Microsoft is describing the issue as "slower SMB read performance for large files in 22H2", and while there is currently no fix, there is a workaround.

See also:

Advertisement

This latest admission adds to the growing list of problems that exist with Windows 11 2022 Update. In a post in the company's tech community forums, Microsoft's Ned Pyle says: "There is a performance reduction in 22H2 when copying larger files from a remote computer down to a Windows 11 computer or when copying files on a local drive".

He continues:

For the latest information about this issue, please see the known issues section of KB5017389 If you are using Microsoft 365 admin center and have Windows Release Health available there, you can view this issue in the Windows 11, version 22H2 section. The ID on Microsoft 365 is WI442499.

In the release notes for the KB5017389 update preview, Microsoft warns:

Copying large multiple gigabyte (GB) files might take longer than expected to finish on Windows 11, version 22H2. You are more likely to experience this issue copying files to Windows 11, version 22H2 from a network share via Server Message Block (SMB) but local file copy might also be affected. Windows devices used by consumers in their home or small offices are not likely to be affected by this issue.

If you are affected by the problem, Microsoft offers up the following workaround:

To mitigate this issue, you can use file copy tools that do not use cache manager (buffered I/O). This can be done by using the built-in command-line tools listed below: robocopy \\someserver\someshare c:\somefolder somefile.img /J or xcopy \\someserver\someshare c:\somefolder /J

The company adds: "we are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release".

Image credit: rokas91 / depositphotos