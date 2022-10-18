Apple TV 4K gets even better while becoming more affordable

Apple TV is more expensive than competing media boxes such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV. As the old adage says, however, "you get what you pay for." In other words, the premium you pay for an Apple TV device is absolutely worth it. It is far superior to all competitors.

The newest Apple TV remote is brilliant, the tvOS interface is easy to use, and the device has some powerful hardware under the hood thanks to Apple's excellent in-house processors. If you use other Apple products such as iPhone and/or iPad, you would be foolish not to go with Apple TV. It really is that good.

Today, the Apple TV 4K gets a big upgrade including a faster processor and HDR10+ support. Equally as exciting is the new lower introductory price. Yes, Apple has actually improved the product while also making it more affordable. The overall design is pretty much identical to its predecessor, however.

There are two models from which to choose; one has a 64GB storage option, and the other has 128GB. That is not the only difference, however, as an Ethernet port is only to be found on the 128GB variant. The 64GB model is limited to Wi-Fi. The 128GB version can also serve as a Thread mesh networking hub, while the 64GB model cannot.

"At the heart of the new Apple TV 4K is A15 Bionic, making the device even more powerful and energy efficient. CPU performance is now up to 50 percent faster than the previous generation, delivering greater responsiveness, faster navigation, and snappier UI animations. GPU performance is now up to 30 percent faster than the previous generation for even smoother gameplay," says Apple.

The iPhone-maker further says, "Apple TV 4K now supports HDR10+, in addition to Dolby Vision, expanding rich visual quality across more TVs, producing the eye-popping details and vibrant colors intended by content creators. Users can also enjoy a home theater experience with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1, or Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound for immersive audio."

The 2022 version of the Apple TV 4K won't hit stores until November 4, but you can pre-order it immediately here. The 64GB model costs just $129.99, making it quite an incredible value. However, the 128GB variant is just $20 more, making it the smarter purchase. That extra twenty bucks is a no-brainer, since you get double the storage, an Ethernet port, and support for Thread mesh networking.