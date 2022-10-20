Get 'Learning DevOps -- Second Edition' ($37.99 value) FREE for a limited time

In the implementation of DevOps processes, the choice of tools is crucial to the sustainability of projects and collaboration between developers and ops.

Learning DevOps -- Second Edition presents the different patterns and tools for provisioning and configuring an infrastructure in the cloud, covering mostly open source tools with a large community contribution, such as Terraform, Ansible, and Packer, which are assets for automation.

This DevOps book will show you how to containerize your applications with Docker and Kubernetes and walk you through the construction of DevOps pipelines in Jenkins as well as Azure pipelines before covering the tools and importance of testing.

You'll find a complete chapter on DevOps practices and tooling for open source projects before getting to grips with security integration in DevOps using Inspec, Hashicorp Vault, and Azure Secure DevOps kit. You'll also learn about the reduction of downtime with blue-green deployment and feature flags techniques before finally covering common DevOps best practices for all your projects.

By the end of this book, you'll have built a solid foundation in DevOps and developed the skills necessary to enhance a traditional software delivery process using modern software delivery tools and techniques.

Learning DevOps, from Packt, usually retails for $37.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on November 3, so act fast.

