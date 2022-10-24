How facial recognition can help improve remote productivity

No Comments
Facial recognition mesh

Remote working has become the norm for many following the COVID pandemic. But while it offers many benefits for both employers and workers, it can also lead to problems with productivity and stress.

A new infographic from work time management firm TrackTime24 looks at some of the issues faced by remote workers and at how improved time tracking technology using facial recognition can help.

Advertisement

Among its findings are that 75 percent of remote workers have experience burnout, 37 percent are working longer hours than they did before and 22 percent find it hard to switch off. This can lead to stress, reduced productivity and lower quality of work.

Using time tracking technology can identify where productivity is being lost. And employing the latest facial recognition technology means this can be achieved automatically, while helping staff manage their workday and break times, and helping them focus.

You can see the full graphic below.

Image credit: metamorworks / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

How facial recognition can help improve remote productivity

How inclusive is STEM and how do we diversify the relevant fields?

The business continuity emergency

Why SBOMs are key to securing the software supply chain [Q&A]

AIOps of the future: Building confidence in your brand

Apple is bringing more ads to the App Store this week

Want NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV? Amazon Prime may give you that chance

Most Commented Stories

Rapper Kanye West plans to buy Parler

25 Comments

Windows 23 (2023) could be the perfect Microsoft operating system

21 Comments

Tabbed File Explorer finally arrives in Windows 11, along with other new features

16 Comments

Windows 11 vs. Windows 10 -- which is fastest? We have an answer

15 Comments

Microsoft starts to roll out the Windows 10 2022 Update (22H2) -- Here's how to get it

9 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.