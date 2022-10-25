Free solution helps admins manage remote workforces

Hybrid work took off during then pandemic, but there's no doubt that it's now here to stay and remote support is a critical tool for IT teams as they troubleshoot end users' technical issues and support onboarding and offboarding.

Today sees identity and device management specialist JumpCloud launching a new, free cloud-based solution that allows IT admins and MSPs to support global workers by quickly accessing remote end-user devices at the click of a button.

JumpCloud Remote Assist comes as part of the company's commitment to providing IT teams the best and most secure ways to support their remote and hybrid workforces. Recent research conducted by JumpCloud shows that 55 percent of respondents using a remote access solution believe their organization pays too much for it, and that it's an additional cost that isn't justified due to its infrequent use.

"Many remote access solutions in the market are focused on Windows only, and they rely heavily on proprietary technology and often require relaxing firewall rules or setting up complex VPN tunneling," says Greg Armanini, senior director of product management, JumpCloud. "JumpCloud empowers IT admins to easily connect to any OS with more security through private sessions protected by unique session keys and end-to-end encryption. This is a critical capability to keep our IT and MSP admins productive and efficient. No other solution in the market provides this capability at no cost, especially with such a powerful platform at your fingertips."

Feature of Remote Assist include:

Unified control and management to consolidate live remote support with centralized identity, asset management, and secure access to all company resources.

Multi-OS support to provide remote assistance to Windows and macOS devices, with Linux promised to follow soon.

Role-based access control to determine which technicians can access an end-user device via the JumpCloud account role-based access controls.

Remote assistance through the admin's browser, from anywhere, any device, and at any time, with no need to install additional tools.

Multiple monitor support to allow admins to control and switch between any number of monitors connected to remote Mac or Windows devices.

Clipboard synchronization to copy and Paste text and images between remote and local devices.

Safe and secure remote support with enterprise-grade cryptography used for all sessions, and fully private peer-to-peer sessions with one time access codes and audit logging.

JumpCloud Remote Assist will be free for any organization to use, at any scale, for any number of devices, without any limits on time. It will be fully available within the next week. You can visit the JumpCloud site to sign up for a free account.

Image credit: AndrewLozovyi/depositphotos.com