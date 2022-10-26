Microsoft fixes bug that blocked upgrades to Windows 11 2022 Update

Laptop with Windows 11 and Microsoft logos

The release of Windows 11 2022 Update (AKA Windows 11 22H2) has not been an entirely smooth process over the course of the last month. There have been various issues preventing certain people from upgrading, but now one of these problems has been addressed.

It is now several weeks since Microsoft first acknowledged an issue related to some printers, and put a compatibility block in place. With the problem having now been fixed, it means that a large number of people will now be able to upgrade to Windows 11 2022 Update.

Microsoft previously explained that it had "found an issue when an installed printer uses Microsoft IPP Class Driver or Universal Print Class Driver and is installed on a Windows device with connectivity issues to the printer".

The company's newly revealed fix is really a workaround, but it gets the job done.

In an update to the release health page for Windows 11 2022 Update, Microsoft says:

​A troubleshooter has been released which will automatically download and resolve this issue on affected devices running Windows 11, version 22H2. Once the issue with the installed printer is resolved, the safeguard should be removed and you should be able to upgrade to Windows 11, version 22H2. Please note, if there are no other safeguards that affect your device, it can take up to 48 hours before the upgrade to Windows 11 is offered. Restarting your device and checking for updates might help the troubleshooter apply sooner. For more information, see keeping your device running smoothly with recommended troubleshooting.

Another option is to simply uninstall a problematic printer, upgrade to Windows 11 2022 Update, and then reinstall the printer. Finally, Microsoft advises that: "We are working on a resolution and estimate the safeguard will be removed in mid-November".

Image credit: monticello / depositphotos

