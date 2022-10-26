Phishing attacks increase 61 percent over last year

No Comments

A new report analyzing billions of link-based URLs, attachments and natural language messages in email, mobile and browser channels over six months in 2022, finds more than 255 million phishing attacks -- a 61 percent increase compared to 2021.

The study from messaging security company SlashNext shows earlier security strategies, including secure email gateways, firewalls, and proxy servers are no longer stopping threats, as bad actors increasingly launch these attacks from trusted services and business and personal messaging apps.

"With today's transition to hybrid working, phishing attacks are becoming more prevalent than ever," says Patrick Harr, CEO of SlashNext. "Mobile phishing and credential harvesting are exploding and affecting business reputations, finances and most importantly, data loss. With new methods of phishing attacks appearing year over year, enterprises need more robust phishing protection to better protect this expanding attack surface and companies’ most valuable assets."

Advertisement

SlashNext recorded a 50 percent increase in attacks on mobile devices, with scams and credential theft at the top of the list of payloads. There has also been an 80 percent increase in threats from trusted services such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services or Google, with nearly a third (32 percent) of all threats now being hosted on trusted services.

In addition 54 percent of all threats detected in 2022 were zero-hour threats, showing how hackers are shifting tactics in real-time to improve their success rate. 76 percent of threats were targeted spear-phishing credential harvesting attacks, with the top three attack sectors being healthcare, professional and scientific services, and IT.

"As the phishing landscape continues to expand, cybercriminals are becoming more calculated in their attacks, using automation and AI techniques," adds Harr. "How people work today has increased users' exposure to cyberattacks, adding to the threats organizations already face. The bad guys know most email has at least some protections in place, and have therefore been turning their attention to alternative forms of messaging including texting, Slack, WhatsApp and more. This trend, combined with the fact that employees increasingly use the same devices for both work and personal purposes, has accelerated phishing across multiple channels."

The full report is available from the SlashNext site.

Image credit: weerapat/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Popular vulnerability scanners are only 73 percent accurate

Get 'Hybrid Workplace Hacks' (worth $12.79) for free

Phishing attacks increase 61 percent over last year

Application security best practices and trends [Q&A]

Windows 11 bug breaks safe removal of USB devices

Microsoft fixes bug that blocked upgrades to Windows 11 2022 Update

Transcend unveils MTE250S PCIe 4.0 SSD

Most Commented Stories

Windows 11 vs. Windows 10 -- which is fastest? We have an answer

15 Comments

Microsoft PC Manager is a new Windows optimization app currently available in beta

15 Comments

Google Chrome will no longer be supported on these Microsoft Windows versions

13 Comments

How to disable File Explorer tabs in Windows 11

9 Comments

You need much longer to test the new Windows 11 2022 Update (22H2) -- this secret trick will let you massively extend the rollback time

7 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.