Linux Lite 6.2 is based on Ubuntu 22.04.1 and available for download right now

Last week, the Linux community was abuzz with excitement over the release of Zorin OS 16.2. That operating system is notable for being designed for Windows switchers. Today, yet another such distribution that focuses on former Windows users is released -- Linux Lite 6.2.

Linux Lite 6.2 is is based on the excellent Ubuntu 22.04.1. The distribution uses Linux kernel 5.15.0-52 and Xfce 4.16 desktop environment. It comes with some excellent software pre-installed, such as Google Chrome 107, GIMP 2.10.30, Thunderbird 202.2.2, VLC 3.0.16, and LibreOffice 7.3.6.2.

Speaking about this new version of the operating system, the development team explains, "Linux Lite 6.2 Final is now available for download and installation. This release is mostly comprised of UI adjustments, up to date software and bug fixes. This release improves upon 6.0 with numerous UI enhancements, updates to many Linux Lite applications, the newest stable LibreOffice, Lite Upgrade has a new end dialogue, there's a new Video Editor in Lite Software and much more."

The developers share more significant changes below.

  • Fixed dialogue lengths of many Linux Lite applications
  • Fixed hostname bug in Lite Tweaks
  • Many updates to the Help Manual.
  • The Hardware Database now has over 75,000 submissions. 100k here we come!
  • Fixed bug in Lite Sources not populating the codename
  • Purging even more logs in Lite Tweaks, freeing up space
  • Latest stable versions of Chrome, LibreOffice, Lite applications etc
  • New wallpapers
  • Task Manager (System Monitoring Center) right click now works everywhere, updated icon
  • Microsoft Teams removed from Lite Software, no longer maintained by Microsoft, instead, they will offer a PWA version only for Linux.
  • Fixed Kernel Removal in Lite Tweaks
  • Fixed application to handle directories, Catfish opening instead of Thunar in some instances
  • Fixed 'apt-key' Deprecation warning on Ubuntu
  • Minor additions to Lite Patch to deal with potential Update errors
  • Release Notes link on the first Installer slide will now bring up the Start page from the Help Manual.

If you are ready to try Linux Lite 6.2 for yourself, you can download it here now. Should you replace Windows with Linux Lite as the developers hope? Only you can make that decision. However, if you try Linux Lite and find it meets your needs, you should strongly consider making the move -- Linux can make using your computer fun again. 

