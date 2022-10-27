Zorin OS 16.2 makes it even easier to switch from Microsoft Windows 11 to Linux

No Comments

Want to know a secret? If you don't like Windows 11, then you don't have to use it. Look, in 2022, there are plenty of legitimate alternatives. For instance, you can buy a Mac or a Chromebook. If you want to use your existing comouter, however, you can just install a traditional Linux distribution such as Ubuntu.

One of the best Linux-based operating systems for Windows-switchers these days is Zorin OS. This distribution is based on Ubuntu, but improves upon that distro by offering a more user-focused experience -- particularly for current Windows users. Today, Zorin OS 16.2 becomes available, and the newest version of the operating system makes it even easier to ditch Windows 11. You see, with Zorin OS 16.2, you can run Windows programs with ease.

"For those who wish to use Windows apps and games in Zorin OS, we've made it even easier to find and install Windows App Support. You can now simply open the Zorin Menu, navigate to the 'System Tools' section, and open 'Windows App Support' to activate it in one click," explains the developers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Plugable UD-ULTCDL 13-in-1 USB-C triple monitor docking station gets refreshed and discounted for 2022 holiday shopping

The devs add, "We've also expanded our built-in database that detects Windows installer files for popular apps and games. It provides even more tailored recommendations for alternatives to sideloading Windows executables, guiding you to a better user experience. For example, launching Windows installers for the Epic Games Store or GOG Galaxy now directs you to install the Heroic Games Launcher."

ALSO READ: Transcend unveils MTE250S PCIe 4.0 SSD

For those of you interested in learning more about Zorin OS 16.2 specifically, you can read the full release announcement here. Once you are ready to download it (and potentially switch from Windows), you can download the Ubuntu-based distro here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Zorin OS 16.2 makes it even easier to switch from Microsoft Windows 11 to Linux

Visualization of process, testing and orchestration data: Seeing helps with understanding

Is the IT industry's skills gap problem solvable?

Your personal data has become an AI training manual and you're not getting it back

Phishing volumes increase over 30 percent with well-known brands as favorite targets

How far will you go to protect your personal data?

Calling all CISOs: Budgeting season is upon us

Most Commented Stories

Windows 11 bug breaks safe removal of USB devices

16 Comments

Microsoft PC Manager is a new Windows optimization app currently available in beta

15 Comments

Google Chrome will no longer be supported on these Microsoft Windows versions

14 Comments

Apple is bringing more ads to the App Store this week

8 Comments

You need much longer to test the new Windows 11 2022 Update (22H2) -- this secret trick will let you massively extend the rollback time

7 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.